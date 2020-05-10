PART of Westford Meets May 19, 2020

“The May 19 PART of Westford meeting will be held online via video conference, starting at 7:30 PM. Details will be sent to members via Groups.io. Our guest speaker at the May meeting will be Terry, KA8SCP, who will talk about recent repeater antenna upgrades.

“During this time of “social distancing,” there’s a new PART net on 10 meters. We meet occasionally at 7:30 PM local time on 28.400 MHz. There’s usually someone listening, so if you don’t hear anyone, just announce that you’re on frequency or call CQ. Thanks to Bob, W1IS, for setting this up.” -PART of Westford web site