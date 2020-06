June 4, 2020: As Massachusetts is only in the first phase of its reopening plan, with large events still not allowed for at least several more weeks, and as MIT has not yet decided when groups may resume holding activities on campus, we’re sorry to say that the June 21, 2020 and July 19, 2020 Swapfest meets are also cancelled. —http://w1mx.mit.edu/flea-at-mit/