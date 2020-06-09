New England Sci-Tech To Begin Phased Reopening

New England Sci-Tech [in Natick] will begin a phased reopening in compliance with state and CDC guidelines. Beginning Tuesday, June 16, parts of the facility, including the radio rooms, will be open by appointment only. There will be limits on numbers of people in the facility at one time. Strict hand washing rules and use of masks will be in effect. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be prominently located. Certain in-house workshops will be offered, but many of the online workshops will continue.

STARS and other club meetings will continue on Zoom until further notice. Field Day will be held at the facility, but on-site participation will be by limited appointments only so that group sizes remain within guidelines. -NE Sci-Tech Bulletin