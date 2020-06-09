K2VUD: “DMR for Beginners” at NE Sci-Tech, June 23, 2020

Eoghan Bacon, K2VUD, will be leading a discussion on Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) for beginners on Tuesday June 23, 2020. The goal is to turn [New England Sci-Tech] into a DMR repeater and then be able to get STARS members access to a DMR talk group. In order to access DMR repeaters, you need a DMR radio and possibly a DMR hotspot. We will be discussing all of this in a few weeks… In the meantime, sign up for a DMR ID here: https://www.radioid.net/ register . -New England Sci-Tech Newsletter











