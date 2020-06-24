Billerica ARS Saturday Morning Breakfasts Going “Virtual”

Bruce Anderson, W1LUS, writes on the Billerica ARS mailing list:

The BARS regular Saturday morning breakfast was canceled due to the virus. We are now trying a Saturday morning Zoom gathering. You are invited to this Saturday’s Zoom gathering. Join anytime between 8 AM and 9:30 AM. Leave whenever you want. There is no preplanned discussion topic. Feel free to bring up any Amateur radio subject that you would like to talk about.

BARS Saturday Morning Gathering

Time: Jun 27, 2020 08:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting […] [Contact Bruce Anderson, W1LUS at w1lus -at- hotmail -dot- com for conference details]