Field Day Listings on ema.arrl.org

It currently shows these clubs:

Middlesex/Zola and MITLL are listed because they’re tied to the club they went with last year; i maybe should break those links. :-/

WARS and K1USN seemed to be discussing, but i don’t feel we had them confirmed.

Sites I’m still carrying as MAYBE operational in the field

ClubKey SiteKey

NARC 1B9

AARC 8MA4

Crow 8MA4

CAARA CAARA

WARS NeedWMPk

PilAWA SwanFD Only AARC/Crow have been heard from discussing lately.

CAARA website says FD is still on, but No COVID-19 precautions noted, so suspected stale.

(FB has no posts since October!) Lists dburg101@aol.com

(FB has no posts since October!) Lists dburg101@aol.com NSRA says NO FD. Do they have FD@Home plans?

K1USN having Zoom meeting 6/23 to discuss FD. presume FD@home. Site closed per website.

Sturdy FD@Home confirmed from minutes;

minutes also reports Will N1DPY/SK (Cancer) May 2d or 3d

Nice new website!

Whitman – FD not on Calendar. Common scoring in minutes, so confirmed.

WARS – Wellesley had an eMeeting to discuss FD last week. Decision?

Pilgrim AWA – i presume they don’t have their site, but are they doing FD@Home or ??

NARC could use their locked airport bunker, i suppose, so IDK, maybe, don’t care.

Sites carried as CONFIRMED and not FD@Home

ClubKey SiteKey Locator Highlight

NEARC 4thCliff true non-public 2020

BEMA BEMALake true kc1kwc

NVARC PepperellOrch true reduced

ng0at ema true CT club on cape

SEMARA wa1bxy false 3D/3E

QRA wa1qzk true 2020 3E

MiddletonEMA wa1qzk false 2020 3E

n1wm wma true NoBARC Windsor MA

w1ddd wma true BlackstoneVARC@NA1Q

Total: 9

NEARC @ Fourth Cliff – campground is CLOSED but caretaker in residence so they’re rolling.

Braintree EMA put a pin on the map recently, so they’re on at their alternate control point on the lake.

NG0AT, N1WM, W1DDD are non-mapping entries, to reconcile HQ Locator count.

Ron’s QRA/M’ton EMA 3E home op we got emails on, and is on HQ Locator.

NVARC has pin on HQ Locator. They spoke about having a small setup in Orchard plus FD@Home ? Are both still on? UNKNOWN MARC/Zola – their mailing list discusses the audio recordings of their eMeeting but not minutes. And one or more silent keys.



