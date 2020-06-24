Field Day Listings on ema.arrl.org

Bill Ricker, N1VUX, writes:
I have created a non-place Site for FD@Home cumulative scoring in the FD Directory (geographic coordinates in Boston Harbor but not on an island; county=mixed, same as “Nowhere”; it will get the Harbor forecast, oops).
It currently shows these clubs:
|Club
|Plans
|BARC:Boston ARC
|Confirmed
|Fal:Falmouth FARA Inc
|Confirmed
|Fram:Framingham Amateur Radio Assn Fara.org
|Confirmed
|K1USN:K1USN Club
|Probable
|MARA:Massasoit ARA Inc
|Confirmed
|MITLL:MIT Lincoln Labs
|Confirmed
|Msex:Middlesex-Zola ARC
|Probable
|NEAR:New England Amateur Radio, Inc.
|Confirmed
|PARC:Philips Amateur Radio Club (PARC)
|Confirmed
|PART:Police Amateur Radio Team of Westford
|Confirmed
|PRA:Pentucket RA
|Confirmed
|STARS:Sci-Tech Amateur Radio Society
|Confirmed
|Sturdy:Sturdy Memorial Hospital ARC
|Confirmed
|WARA64:Waltham ARA
|Confirmed
|WARS:Wellesley ARS
|Probable
|WhARC:Whitman ARC
|Confirmed
Middlesex/Zola and MITLL are listed because they’re tied to the club they went with last year; i maybe should break those links. :-/
WARS and K1USN seemed to be discussing, but i don’t feel we had them confirmed.
Sites I’m still carrying as MAYBE operational in the field
ClubKey SiteKey
——————
NARC 1B9
AARC 8MA4
Crow 8MA4
CAARA CAARA
WARS NeedWMPk
PilAWA SwanFD
——————
- Only AARC/Crow have been heard from discussing lately.
- CAARA website says FD is still on, but No COVID-19 precautions noted, so suspected stale.
(FB has no posts since October!) Lists dburg101@aol.com
- NSRA says NO FD. Do they have FD@Home plans?
- K1USN having Zoom meeting 6/23 to discuss FD. presume FD@home. Site closed per website.
- Sturdy FD@Home confirmed from minutes;
minutes also reports Will N1DPY/SK (Cancer) May 2d or 3d
Nice new website!
- Whitman – FD not on Calendar. Common scoring in minutes, so confirmed.
- WARS – Wellesley had an eMeeting to discuss FD last week. Decision?
- Pilgrim AWA – i presume they don’t have their site, but are they doing FD@Home or ??
- NARC could use their locked airport bunker, i suppose, so IDK, maybe, don’t care.
Sites carried as CONFIRMED and not FD@Home
ClubKey SiteKey Locator Highlight
——————————
—————————
NEARC 4thCliff true non-public 2020
BEMA BEMALake true kc1kwc
NVARC PepperellOrch true reduced
ng0at ema true CT club on cape
SEMARA wa1bxy false 3D/3E
QRA wa1qzk true 2020 3E
MiddletonEMA wa1qzk false 2020 3E
n1wm wma true NoBARC Windsor MA
w1ddd wma true BlackstoneVARC@NA1Q
——————————
—————————
Total: 9
——————————
- NEARC @ Fourth Cliff – campground is CLOSED but caretaker in residence so they’re rolling.
- Braintree EMA put a pin on the map recently, so they’re on at their alternate control point on the lake.
- NG0AT, N1WM, W1DDD are non-mapping entries, to reconcile HQ Locator count.
- Ron’s QRA/M’ton EMA 3E home op we got emails on, and is on HQ Locator.
- NVARC has pin on HQ Locator. They spoke about having a small setup in Orchard plus FD@Home ? Are both still on?
UNKNOWN
- MARC/Zola – their mailing list discusses the audio recordings of their eMeeting but not minutes. And one or more silent keys.
