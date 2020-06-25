National Zoom Meeting: Winlink Express for EmComm, June 25, 2020

Please join the Thursday, June 25, 2020 ARES ZOOM meeting at 0100Z – Zoom info shown below.
9:00 PM AST / 9:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM AKDT / 3:00 PM HST
Topic: Winlink Express for EmComm, from the Winlink Development Team
Speaker: Phil Sherrod, W4PHS
Phil is a career software developer, a member of the Winlink Development Team and BOD member of ARSFI.
His work on the Winlink team involves developing and supporting the Winlink Express client program, and the programs used by RMS (Trimode, RMS Relay, RMS Packet). Phil is the designer of the Winlink Hybrid Network System.
This Zoom meeting is intended for ARRL section emergency coordinators, section managers, district directors, vice directors, and others involved with disaster communications.
June 26, 2020 UPDATE:
Click on the following link to view Thursday June 25 Zoom meeting. https://vimeo.com/432903722
Click on the below link if you choose to download this video instead.
https://vimeo.com/user107547861/download/432903722/91e0b9d70bClick on the below link to download Thursday’s Winlink presentation by Phil Sherrod, W4PHS
Please note: This Zoom session on Winlink exceeded our Zoom 500 participant limitation quickly, leaving many without access. Please forward this email to make sure everyone that wants to view it, gets a copy.