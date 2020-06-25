National Zoom Meeting: Winlink Express for EmComm, June 25, 2020

Please join the Thursday, June 25, 2020 ARES ZOOM meeting at 0100Z – Zoom info shown below.

9:00 PM AST / 9:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM MDT / 6:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM AKDT / 3:00 PM HST

Topic: Winlink Express for EmComm, from the Winlink Development Team

Speaker: Phil Sherrod, W4PHS

Phil is a career software developer, a member of the Winlink Development Team and BOD member of ARSFI.

His work on the Winlink team involves developing and supporting the Winlink Express client program, and the programs used by RMS (Trimode, RMS Relay, RMS Packet). Phil is the designer of the Winlink Hybrid Network System.

This Zoom meeting is intended for ARRL section emergency coordinators, section managers, district directors, vice directors, and others involved with disaster communications.