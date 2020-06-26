Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Field Day Weekend, June 27-28, 2020

———- Forwarded message ———From: BOX Operations – NOAA Service AccountDate: Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 2:31 PMSubject: [2020-06-26 PM] NWS Boston EM Briefing – Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible This WeekendTo:

Good afternoon everyone,

Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday across parts of Southern New England. With the weekend ahead of us, we wanted to get this heads-up e-mail out early for your awareness.

Saturday

Rain during the first part of the day gives way to thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Timing: Mid-afternoon to early Saturday evening.

Locations: Possible anywhere, but the best chance is near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike/I-90.

Severe Thunderstorm Threats: Primarily damaging straight-line winds and hail up to 1″ in diameter. While the overall risk is very low, an isolated tornado is possible.

Confidence: Moderate. How much Southern New England can warm up will greatly impact the severe thunderstorm potential.

The severe thunderstorm outlook for Saturday from the Storm Prediction Center is highlighted below:

Sunday

A few severe thunderstorms are possible later in the day Sunday ahead of a cold front.

Timing: Best chance is late-afternoon to mid-evening Sunday; isolated storms possible between early to mid-afternoon. Locations: Possible anywhere, but the best chance is western and central Massachusetts, northern Rhode Island and much of northern Connecticut. Severe Thunderstorm Threats: Damaging straight-line winds and hail up to 1″ in diameter. Confidence: Moderate. Isolated strong/severe storms could be possible before late in the day but the best chance is with the cold front arriving later in the day into mid-evening.

The severe thunderstorm outlook for Sunday is highlighted below:

Thank You!

Meteorologists Andrew Loconto and Rodney Chai



