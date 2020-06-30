Call for Speakers: ARRL Learning Network

We are readying an initiative named the ARRL Learning Network — a series of webinars presented by member-volunteers, for members. Like hamfest forums and radio club presentations, these webinars are intended to help members get more active, involved, and engaged in amateur radio. Recorded presentations will also respond to regular requests from our affiliated radio clubs for quality programming, particularly clubs that lack ready access to presenters, or have a last-minute speaker cancellation. Our current plan is to begin scheduling speakers for webinars as early as mid- to late-July. We need your help…

Below is a Call for Speakers invitation (or download this PDF) which we’d like you to share with prospective presenters in your Section. We are asking your help to share this invitation with members you know who are dynamic, knowledgeable, and experienced speakers. Please consider speakers and presenters from throughout the clubs and hamfests in your Section. Add a short, personal invitation.

Please let me know if you have any questions. Thank you for all the ways you help extend the reach and effectiveness of ARRL programs and services. 73 Bob NQ1R

