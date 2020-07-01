NEAR-Fest XXVIII October 16 & 17, 2020 Is Cancelled

You may have already know that the Deerfield Fair Association voted reluctantly but overwhelmingly to cancel the 2020 Fair at a special meeting on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020. Ben, KB1NZN, and I are members. We were at the meeting and voted for cancellation. We both totally agree with the decision of the Deerfield Fair Association membership who voted 105 to 5 in favor of cancelling the Fair. There was not one good reason put forth during the discussion in favor of holding thenFair this year.

Especially in these unprecedented times our first responsibility must be to the health and well-being of our volunteer staff, exhibitors, attendees, fairgrounds staff and the local area residents who graciously welcome us twice a year to their community. We cannot betray this trust.

Furthermore there is no possible way we can realistically maintain the six foot “social distancing” separation especially in the flea market, commercial buildings, forums and VE examination rooms. This is required whenever possible by the NH Governor’s Special Covid-19 Task Force.

Consequently, as a result, we have no option but to cancel NEAR-Fest XXVIII.

However the good news is that NEAR-Fest XXIX is already scheduled for Friday, April 30th and Saturday, May 1st, 2021 and NEAR-Fest XXX for October 12th and 13th, 2021.

The clubs and organizations who sent in their application for early entry privileges in 2020 need not reapply. Your passes will be issued next year and valid for both 2021 hamfests.

We will be selling advance tickets starting in the Fall. For advance ticket buyers the cost of admission will remain at $10.00 per person. However starting next Spring the price of admission at the gate will be $15.00. Inside parking and camping fees will remain the same. I will send you additional information about advance ticket sales shortly.

Please disseminate this information to your members. Since it is coming from me it is official.

73,

Michael Crestohl, aka “MisterMike”, W1RC

Benevolent Dictator,

New England Amateur Radio Festival, Inc.