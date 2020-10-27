K9HI: “License Fee NPRM—Filing Comments to MD Docket 20-270” at Sci-Tech ARS, October 27, 2020

7:00 GUEST SPEAKER

– “FCC Proposal for $50 Fees” speaker tonight – Phil Temples K9HI will do a presentation about the FCC’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) for new fee structure and how YOU, as an individual, can easily and appropriately participate in a writing campaign to fight it.

8:00 RADIO SHOP TALK

Open forum – all topics welcome! Each Tuesday after the regular meeting, join us for Ham Radio Shop Talk begins after the meeting, approx. 8:00 pm, on the same Zoom link. Hang out and join us.

Phil will explain the issues and how your voice can be heard.

Amateur radio licensees would pay a $50 fee for each amateur radio license application if the FCC adopts rules it proposed this past August. Included in the FCC’s fee proposal are applications for new licenses, renewal and upgrades to existing licenses, and vanity call sign requests. Excluded are applications for administrative updates, such as changes of address, and annual regulatory fees.