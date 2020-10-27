North American SSB Sprint Contest, October 31, 2020

Thank you for your past support of domestic SSB contests, such as the ARRL Sweepstakes. How about trying a fun 4 hour SSB contest? It’s the North American SSB Sprint Contest, Saturday evening October 31st here in North America — that’s November 1, 2020 0000 – 0359 UTC. It has some very interesting rules that make it a bit unique and exciting. Certificates to the top scores in each state/province and/or anyone scoring over 1,200 points.

There are door prizes (some call them “Score Prizes”) available for recipients who score at least 1,500 points (just takes 50 QSOs and 30 multipliers) as well as a SSB Sprint Worked All States T-Shirt for those that manage to work all 50 states in the four hours. It’s actually has been done by multiple participants in the past! In the last session, five stations worked 48 states and seven more worked 47 states in the four-hour contest.

We’ve added a SSB Sprint Worked Canada T-Shirt for those that manage to work all 13 Canadian multipliers in the 4 hours. We want to be sure to have every state and every Canadian multiplier on the air. If you have a chance, please enter your planned activity at https://ssbsprint.com/planned- activity/my-planned-activity/ . We were able to have all states on the air in the April 2020 event.

Be sure to send in your score for a chance to win a door prize! (“Score prize!”) https://ssbsprint.com/awards- prizes/

73,

Bob KW8N & NA SSB Sprint Contest Committee