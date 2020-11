Ray Cord, K2TGX writes on the Sturdy Memorial Hospital ARC list:

Hello all,

Just a reminder that this Tuesday, November 17th, we will hold our monthly virtual club meeting at 2000 hours on the 147.195 MHz K1SMH repeater. Hope to hear you all check in.

Tnx and 73,

Ray K2TGX

SMHARC SEcretary/Treasurer