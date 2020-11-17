W1SEX: “Oscilloscopes” at Nashoba Valley ARC Online Meeting, November 19, 2020

The Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club’s November meeting is Thursday, November 19th at 7:00 PM. Please note the special start time. This meeting will be conducted via ZOOM (which is a departure from recent meetings). Meeting details are below. Thanks to Jim Hein N8VIM and Medtronics for the Zoom conference.

The November meeting will feature Paul Topolski, W1SEX, speaking on oscilloscopes. Paul is an excellent speaker and has presented several times to NVARC meetings in the past. This is sure to be an interesting evening.

Again, Zoom details are below.

Thanks and 73. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Bruce, K1BG

978-772-2773 or bruce.blain@charter.net