KD1CY: “ARES, SKYWARN Update” at K1USN Radio Club Meeting Online, November 24, 2020

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes in K1USN Happenings, November 19, 2020:

Our next K1USN Zoom presentation will be given by Rob, KD1CY, who is our Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator. The presentation will cover the Skywarn program as well as giving us a wrap-up assessment of the recent ARES Simulated Emergency Test (SET). Rob’s presentation will take place this upcoming Tuesday, Nov 24 @ 7:30 PM.

**Note** If you are not currently on our separate K1USN Zoom invitation list then send me an e-mail ( k1rv@arrl.net ) to ask to be added to that invitation list. Invitations for our Tuesday night sessions are usually e-mailed on the Sunday preceding the presentation so let me know if you want to be added to the list.

We do ask that you do not share the actual invitation specifics due to normal Zoom security concerns. Please do tell others about the upcoming presentation and tell them to request an e-mail invitation directly to me (k1rv@arrl.net).