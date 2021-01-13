HamXposition is a “Go,” September 10-12, 2021, Marlborough, MA

Bob DeMattia, K1IW, writes:

January 12, 2021 A note to all prospective attendees: Naturally, we are aware that some other large ham conventions have already cancelled their 2021 plans. We believe our September date should be sufficiently into 2021 that the COVID vaccine program will have had time to be executed, and things will be back to relative normal.

Thus, at this time, the committee intends to hold the convention in-person at the Best Western Royal Plaza in Marlborough, Mass. on September 10, 11 and 12th.

As we all know, things can change. The committee will continue to monitor the situation. To make things a bit easier in case we have to postpone or cancel, online tickets sales will not open until August 1st.

In the meantime, please check back on our website to find out the latest program developments and news.

73,

Bob – K1IW

2021 Convention Chair