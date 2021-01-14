W1DYJ: “CW DXCC in Six Months” at Minuteman Repeater Association Meeting Online, January 20, 2021

Larry Banks, W1DYJ, will present on, “CW DXCC in Six Months” at the January Minuteman Repeater Association Members Meeting online on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

“In 2014, after 52 years as a ham and multiple attempts to learn CW, Larry finally decided to become proficient and not only use it, but enjoy it. Starting with some history, this talk describes Larry’s “project” to learn CW. It includes a CW training app, rig interfaces, a realization that contesting was the best way to learn CW (and some contesting details), logging software, and finally Larry’s short and long term results.”

Zoom Teleconference Information is available online for members. Others can email contact@mmra.org.