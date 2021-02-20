MA Ham Operator License Plate Update, February 18, 2021

From: nediv.arrl.org:

Randy Dore, AI1G, writes:

I received my new Ham Operator plates from the RMV this past Saturday, February 13, 2021.

A side note for anyone who has ordered plates – All plate are retro dated back to the application processing date (mine was December 8th) and and you should be aware that they automatically cancel the old registration number 60 days after the processing date and request you dispose of current plates locally by recycling them. This could lead to a gap between plates if there is a delivery delay.

My plates only expired 5 days before I received my new AI1G plates because of the processing delays.

So, be on the lookout for your new plates in the mail.

