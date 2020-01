The Falmouth Amateur Radio Association will hold its next meeting on January 30, 2020, at 7:30 PM at the Falmouth Fire Department, 399 Main Street, Falmouth, MA 02540 (map). All are welcome.

FARA was founded in 1931. FARA, Inc. is a 501 C(3) non-profit, Massachusetts corporation, an ARRL affiliated organization and an ARRL Special Services Club.