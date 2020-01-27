K1TWF: “ARRL Board Structure and Responsibilities” at Billerica ARS, February 5, 2020

Andy Wallace, KA1GTT, writes on w1hh.org:

Everyone, please mark your calendars for the next [Billerica Amateur Radio Society] meeting: Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Our speaker that evening will be Mike Raisbeck, K1TWF, who was just elected as First Vice President of the American Radio Relay League.

Meetings begin promptly at 7:00 PM, first Wednesday of the month. Our meeting location in Chelmsford is at:

Chelmsford Bible Church

128 Gorham St. (Route 3A)

Chelmsford, MA 01824

Please park in back and enter by the rear door. A map can be accessed by the “Club Meetings” notice on the right side of the website.

The Billerica ARS encourages members to get on the air! (GOTA). There are many exciting operating events over the coming cold months to enjoy. Let us know what you’re interested in.

Bring a friend (or aspiring ham) and join us!

Note: The weekly BARS Wednesday night net will not meet on this evening because of the club meeting. Members are encouraged to get on Billerica (147.12) on their way to/from the meeting instead.