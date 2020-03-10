CANCELLED: Algonquin ARC March 12, 2020 Meeting

I have decided to cancel the March AARC meeting after consulting with the officers.

Much of our club membership falls into the CDC-identified vulnerable population which has been advised by federal and state agencies to minimize contact to reduce risk of exposure to novel-coronavirus. Gov. Baker declared a state of emergency this afternoon, and many companies and educational institutions are restricting domestic travel, large meetings, and offsite meetings.

There is no reason to make a decision regarding the April meeting at this point. If the situation continues, we have time to investigate streaming or other remote meeting options for April.

I also encourage members to check into the weekly club net, Sundays at 1900 on 446.675, PL 88.5.

Thanks,

Mike, w1ku

AARC acting president