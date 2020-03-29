Pilgrim AWA Monday Night 2-Meter Net, March 30, 2020

On 3/30/20 we will be hosting our Monday Night 2 Meter Net on our 147.135 MHz KA1GG club repeater at 7:00 pm. We will have more details to follow. Everyone is welcome to join us. We are always glad to hear you in there. For Updates – Club Events – Activities, listen for announcements on our 147.135 MHz KA1GG club repeater. Check in with us here on our Pilgrim Amateur Wireless Association Facebook page. And stop by to visit our ARRL club page.

Take care, be safe, stay healthy everyone from all of us here at the Pilgrim Amateur Wireless Association.