International Marconi Day 2020 Cancelled

From ARRL Web:

The annual International Marconi Day (IMD) ham radio operating event that was set to take place on April 25 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-hour amateur radio event celebrates the birth of Marconi on April 25, 1874. Sponsored by the Cornish Radio Amateur Club, which operates as GB4IMD, International Marconi Day features participating stations operating at sites having a personal connection to Marconi, including places where he set up transmitting and receiving stations.

Given the fact that the National Seashore is closed to the public, a “Marconi Event” on April 25 had been planned from the home of Barry, KB1TLE, along with several other home stations. -thanks, Falmouth ARA