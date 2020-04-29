Cape Ann ARA Makes Emergency Donation to Open Door Food Program

Hank McCarl, W4RIG, CAARA President, writes on the CAARA mailing list:

The CAARA Board has approved an emergency donation of $200 to the Open Door food program to assist with distribution of food to needy residents of Cape Ann and our surrounding communities. Individual donations can be made by the general membership to: Open Door at 28 Emerson Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930

Jake Hurd and Bill Morris made the Recommendations and the CAARA Board approved by unanimous vote to help with the current emergency.