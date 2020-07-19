Interim Field-Day-@Home Update

Eastern Mass Section summary from ARRL Contest Branch logs-received as of 7/19

Deadline for FD logs is as usual one month, so 7/28. Clubs can check for members’ logs via Contest Branch Logs Received.

As of today, there are 150+ FD logs citing EMA as the section, with 19 clubs with 2+ entries (total 117 stations), plus a handful of single club home stations and representing clubs spanning multiple sections, and a couple dozen 28 claiming no club affiliation. Compared to 39 station logs in 2019, this is a very successful COVID-19 Field Day @Home for EMA.

Status (as of 7/19)

140 Complete

17 Pending documents

count Club

28 (blank)

1 3730 GROUP

6 Algonquin Amateur Radio Club

1 ARASNE

5+1 Barnstable Amateur Radio Club; Barnstable ARC

6 Billerica Amateur Radio Society

2 Blackstone Valley ARC

3 Boston ARC

3+1 Cape Ann ARA, Cape Ann Amateur Radio Association (W1GLO)

1 Charlotte Amateur Radio Society, Inc.

18 FALMOUTH AMATEUR RADIO ASSOCIATION

8+1 Framingham Amateur Radio Association, 1 Framingham ARA

4 K1USN Radio Club

1 Long Island CW Club

1 Montachusett ARA

6 Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club

2 Nashua Area Radio Society

2 Providence RA

1 QRP Amateur Radio Club International

1 Quannapowitt Radio Association – W1EKT

1 Ski Country ARC

1 Southborough Rod & Gun ARC

1 Southeastern Massachusetts Amateur Radio Association (SEMARA)

5+1 Sturdy Mem Hospital ARC, STURDY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL ARC

3 The Whitman Amateur Radio Club

4 “W1HP”

5 Waltham ARA

17 WB1GOF

6+1 WELLESLEY AMATEUR RADIO SOCIETY, Wellesley ARS

7+1 Whitman Amateur Radio Club, Whitman ARC

1 Yankee Clipper Contest Club

Stations needing to adjust Club spelling by 7/28 to roll up cleanly –

AK1MD Complete Wellesley ARS 1D EMA

K1UR Complete Framingham ARA 1D EMA

KD0IHJ Pending documents STURDY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL ARC 1D EMA

N1STV Complete Whitman ARC 1D EMA

W4RIG Complete Cape Ann Amateur Radio Association (W1GLO) 1D EMA

W1LEM Pending documents Barnstable ARC 1D EMA

(That’s remarkably good conformity in spelling. I’m guessing the fullcaps vs lowercase is a result of using different logging software ?? )

count Class/Category

1 3A

5 1B1

5 1B1B

1 1B2B

106 1D

5 2D

1 3D

31 1E

1 4E

The proportion of 1E, 1B stations on emergency or battery power at home is gratifying, keeping the spirit of Field Day alive.

EMA Stations with Transmitters > 1 (while safely social distancing, we hope) –

K1IR 3D Billerica Amateur Radio Society

K1WMC 2D Blackstone Valley ARC

KA1YQC 2D

KC1KZB 2D

N1EM 3A Algonquin Amateur Radio Club

W1FM 2D Yankee Clipper Contest Club

W1SRG 2D Southborough Rod & Gun ARC

WA1QZK 4E

Kudos to Ron WA1QZK who forwarded his 4E social distancing plan that included hand-sanitizer station at cellar exterior door and dispersed operating desks.