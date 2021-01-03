KD1CY: “ARES and SKYWARN Program Overview and Update” at Sci-Tech ARS Meeting Online, January 19, 2021

“ARES is the Amateur Radio Emergency Services, a program sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL). The ARRL and ARES is partnered with the National Weather Service at the national level and Eastern Massachusetts ARES has a strong partnership with the NWS Boston/Norton SKYWARN program. This presentation will provide an overview of ARES, what’s involved with membership in the program and the various member levels, an overview of the strong partnership with the NWS Boston/Norton SKYWARN program including some review of key weather events in the past year, overview of relationships with other partner agencies, what Eastern Massachusetts ARES has done in the past year and what Eastern Mass ARES is looking to accomplish in 2021.”

