The Yankee Clipper Contest Club will hold a meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 beginning at 6:30 PM ET via Zoom. The social portion of the meeting starts at 6:30 PM. The topic will be the WRTC 2022 event (“World Radiosport Team Championship”) hosted by Italy.

If you are a non-member and wish to attend, contact president@yccc.org for Zoom session information.